Kepler Capital Downgrades Deutsche Post (DPSGY) to Hold

In a report issued on January 13, Carola Holtz from Kepler Capital downgraded Deutsche Post (DPSGY) to Hold, with a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.0% and a 60.2% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Royal Ahold Delhaize, Hermes International, and Daimler.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $51.03.

Deutsche Post’s market cap is currently $63.6B and has a P/E ratio of 21.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 4.11.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.