Kepler Capital Downgrades Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Sell

Deutsche Bank AG (DB) received a Sell rating and a EUR7.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams on August 21. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -3.4% and a 50.0% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Erste Group Bank AG, and Helgeland Sparebank.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Deutsche Bank AG with a $7.94 average price target, a -15.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR5.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $11.16 and a one-year low of $4.99. Currently, Deutsche Bank AG has an average volume of 4.58M.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

