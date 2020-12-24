Kepler Capital Downgrades Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Sell

Kepler Capital analyst Christoffer Adams downgraded Deutsche Bank AG (DB) to Sell on December 22 and set a price target of EUR8.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $10.93, close to its 52-week high of $11.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Adams is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 48.3% success rate. Adams covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Banca Mediolanum SpA, and Helgeland Sparebank.

Deutsche Bank AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $9.34, implying a -13.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 10, RBC Capital also maintained a Sell rating on the stock with a EUR9.00 price target.

Deutsche Bank AG’s market cap is currently $22.85B and has a P/E ratio of -12.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.34.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB); Private & Commercial Bank (PCB); and Deutsche Asset Management (Deutsche AM). The CIB segment refers to the corporate finance and global transaction banking businesses. The PCB segment consists of the Postbank; Private & Commercial Clients Germany; Private & Commercial Clients International; and Wealth Management business units. The Deutsche AM offers investment management services. The company was founded by Adelbert Delbrueck on March 10, 1870 and is headquartered in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.