Kepler Capital Downgrades Daimler (DDAIF) to Hold

In a report issued on December 2, Thomas Besson from Kepler Capital downgraded Daimler (DDAIF) to Hold, with a price target of EUR53.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $68.56, close to its 52-week high of $68.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Peugeot.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Daimler is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $71.09, which is a 2.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 20, Norddeutsche Landesbank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a EUR50.00 price target.

Based on Daimler’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $40.28 billion and net profit of $2.05 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $43.27 billion and had a net profit of $1.72 billion.

Daimler AG engages in the production and distribution of cars, trucks, and vans. It operates through the following segments: Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment sells passenger cars and off-road vehicles under the Mercedes-Benz brand and small cars under the smart brand. The Daimler Trucks distributes its trucks under the brand names Mercedes-Benz, Freightliner, FUSO, Western Star, and BharatBenz. The Mercedes-Benz Vans segment manufactures commercial vans such as Sprinter large van, the Vito mid-size van, and the Mecedez-Benz Citan urban delivery van. The Daimler Buses segment trades city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis under the Mercedes-Benz and Setra brands. The Daimler Financial Services segment consists of tailored financing and leasing packages for customers and dealers. It also provides services such as insurance, fleet management, investment products, and credit cards. The company was founded by Gottlieb Daimler and Carl Benz in 1926 and is headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

