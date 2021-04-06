Kepler Capital Downgrades Compass (COMP) to Hold

Compass (COMP) received a Hold rating and a £1560.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Julien Richer on March 29. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.59.

Richer has an average return of 11.9% when recommending Compass.

According to TipRanks.com, Richer is ranked #3354 out of 7425 analysts.

Compass has an analyst consensus of Hold.

