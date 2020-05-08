Kepler Capital Downgrades CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson downgraded CNH Industrial (CNHI) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $5.41, close to its 52-week low of $5.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is ranked 0 out of 5 stars with an average return of -8.2% and a 33.7% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CNH Industrial is a Hold with an average price target of $7.88.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on CNH Industrial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $7.7 billion and net profit of $114 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $8.2 billion and had a net profit of $254 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Agricultural Equipment, Construction Equipment, Commercial Vehicles, Powertrain and Financial Services. The Agricultural Equipment segment designs, manufactures and distributes a full line of farm machinery and implements, including two-wheel and four wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements and material handling equipment. The Construction Equipment engages in production and sales of construction equipment including excavators, crawler dozers, graders, wheel loaders, backhoe loaders, skid steer loaders, compact track loaders and telehandlers. The Commercial Vehicles segment offers light, medium and heavy vehicles for the transportation and distribution of goods through Iveco brand; commuter buses and touring coaches through Iveco Bus and Heuliez Bus brands; quarry and mining equipment through Iveco Astra brand; and firefighting vehicles through Iveco Magirus brand. The Powertrain segment handles the propulsion and transmission systems for on-and off-road trucks and commercial vehicles, as well as engines for marine application and power generation through FPT Industrial brand. The Financial Services segment provides financial services to dealers and customers. The company was founded in November 12, 2012 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.