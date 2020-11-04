Kepler Capital Downgrades Carbios SA (COOSF) to Hold

Carbios SA (COOSF) received a Hold rating and a EUR22.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Martin Roediger on November 2. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Roediger is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.2% and a 50.6% success rate. Roediger covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Carbios SA is a Hold with an average price target of $25.75.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $7.66. Currently, Carbios SA has an average volume of 1,515.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.