Kepler Capital Downgrades BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Robin Rane downgraded BNP Paribas (BNPQY) to Hold on November 30 and set a price target of EUR38.60. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $27.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Rane is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.4% and a 57.7% success rate. Rane covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for BNP Paribas with a $42.59 average price target.

BNP Paribas’ market cap is currently $65.91B and has a P/E ratio of 8.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.58.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world. The Corporate Institutional Banking business is a provider of financial solutions to corporate and institutional clients. It helps all its individuals, community associations, entrepreneurs, SMEs, corporate and institutional clients to realize their projects through solutions spanning financing, investment, savings and protection insurance. The company was founded in 1822 and is headquartered in Paris, France.