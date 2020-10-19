Kepler Capital Downgrades Autoliv (ALV) to Hold

Autoliv (ALV) received a Hold rating and a $75.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Michael Raab on October 12. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $83.10, close to its 52-week high of $87.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $82.86, which is a -0.2% downside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $85.00 price target.

Autoliv’s market cap is currently $7.26B and has a P/E ratio of 51.00. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 13.46.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.