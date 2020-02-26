Kepler Capital Downgrades Aperam SA (APEMY) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Rochus Brauneiser downgraded Aperam SA (APEMY) to Hold yesterday and set a price target of EUR26.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.95, close to its 52-week high of $34.86.

Brauneiser has an average return of 9.9% when recommending Aperam SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #3255 out of 5934 analysts.

Aperam SA has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $28.23.

The company has a one-year high of $34.86 and a one-year low of $21.30. Currently, Aperam SA has an average volume of 306.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties.