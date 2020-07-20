Kepler Capital Downgrades Aperam SA (APEMY) to Hold

Kepler Capital analyst Rochus Brauneiser downgraded Aperam SA (APEMY) to Hold on July 17 and set a price target of EUR25.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $27.80.

Brauneiser has an average return of 20.3% when recommending Aperam SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Brauneiser is ranked #6641 out of 6793 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Aperam SA with a $29.91 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Aperam SA’s market cap is currently $2.22B and has a P/E ratio of 12.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.90.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel by production capacity. The Services & Solutions segment includes the tubes and precision businesses; the management of direct sales of stainless steel products; the distribution of the company’s and external suppliers’ products; and the transformation services. The Alloys & Specialties segment focuses on the production of nickel alloys. The company was founded on September 9, 2010 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.