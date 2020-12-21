Kepler Capital Believes Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on December 8, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Wacker Chemie AG (WKCMF), with a price target of EUR115.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $124.70, close to its 52-week high of $126.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Wacker Chemie AG with a $133.86 average price target, which is a -6.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Warburg Research also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR129.00 price target.

Wacker Chemie AG’s market cap is currently $6.19B and has a P/E ratio of -9.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 3.02.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products. The Polymers segment produces dispersions and dispersible polymer powders. The Biosolutions segment fabricates fine chemicals, such as proteins, cyclodextirins, cysteine, and acetate solid resins. The Polysilicon segment consists of hyperpure polysilicon, chlorosilanes, and pyrogenic silicas for the semiconductor and electronics industries. The Others segments comprises of other activities. The company was founded on October 13, 1914 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.