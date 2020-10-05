Kepler Capital Believes Vivendi (VIVHY) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Carola Holtz upgraded Vivendi (VIVHY) to Buy on October 2 and set a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $28.14, close to its 52-week high of $29.42.

According to TipRanks.com, Holtz has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -3.7% and a 50.1% success rate. Holtz covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.16.

Vivendi’s market cap is currently $31.99B and has a P/E ratio of 16.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -16.50.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.