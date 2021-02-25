Kepler Capital Believes Vivendi (VIVHY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 23, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi (VIVHY), with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.77, close to its 52-week high of $37.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #2619 out of 7329 analysts.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.47.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.23 and a one-year low of $18.85. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 7,244.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.