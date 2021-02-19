Kepler Capital Believes Vivendi (VIVHY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on February 17, Inigo Egusquiza from Kepler Capital upgraded Vivendi (VIVHY) to Buy, with a price target of EUR30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $35.92, close to its 52-week high of $37.23.

Egusquiza has an average return of 21.8% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #2624 out of 7322 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Vivendi with a $36.29 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $37.23 and a one-year low of $18.85. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 8,277.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.