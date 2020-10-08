Kepler Capital Believes Vivendi (VIVHY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 6, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi (VIVHY), with a price target of EUR27.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $28.55, close to its 52-week high of $29.42.

Girod has an average return of 9.2% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6538 out of 6976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Vivendi is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.20.

The company has a one-year high of $29.42 and a one-year low of $18.85. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 13.44K.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.