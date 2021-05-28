Kepler Capital Believes Vivendi (VIVHY) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst Inigo Egusquiza maintained a Buy rating on Vivendi (VIVHY) on May 26 and set a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.25, close to its 52-week high of $37.23.

Egusquiza has an average return of 2.1% when recommending Vivendi.

According to TipRanks.com, Egusquiza is ranked #1797 out of 7535 analysts.

Vivendi has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $42.65.

The company has a one-year high of $37.23 and a one-year low of $21.83. Currently, Vivendi has an average volume of 17.95K.

Vivendi SA engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. The company was founded on December 17, 1987 and is headquartered in Paris, France.