Kepler Capital Believes Uniper SE (UNPRF) Still Has Room to Grow

Uniper SE (UNPRF) received a Buy rating and a EUR33.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Jose Porta on December 15. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.65, close to its 52-week high of $35.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Porta is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.1% and a 57.2% success rate. Porta covers the Utilities sector, focusing on stocks such as ENGIE SA, Endesa, and EON SE.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Uniper SE with a $31.53 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $35.06 and a one-year low of $24.38. Currently, Uniper SE has an average volume of 10.

Uniper SE engages in the provision of energy. Its services include power generation, global energy trading, energy sales, energy storage, and energy services. It operates through the following segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and International Power Generation. The European Generation segment comprises of the power and heat generation facilities that the Uniper Group operates in Europe. The Global Commodities segment bundles the energy trading activities, and forms a commercial interface. The fuels required for power generation are procured, emission allowances are traded, the electricity produced is marketed and the portfolio is optimized by managing the use of the power plants. The International Power Generation segment brings together the operating power generation business of the Uniper Group in Russia and Brazil. The company was founded in January 1, 2016 and is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany.