Kepler Capital Believes UBS Group AG (UBS) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst Filippo Prini maintained a Buy rating on UBS Group AG (UBS) on February 4 and set a price target of CHF15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $14.43, close to its 52-week high of $14.78.

Prini has an average return of 30.4% when recommending UBS Group AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Prini is ranked #2990 out of 7138 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for UBS Group AG with a $16.15 average price target, a 12.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 20, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF14.80 price target.

Based on UBS Group AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $8.29 billion and net profit of $2.09 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $7.17 billion and had a net profit of $1.05 billion.

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Wealth Management; Wealth Management Americas; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management. The Wealth Management Americas segment provides advice-based solutions through financial advisors. The Personal and Corporate segment offers financial products and services to private, corporate, and institutional clients in Switzerland. The Asset Management segment consists of investment management products and services; platform solutions and advisory support to institutions; wholesale intermediaries, and wealth management clients. The Investment Bank segment comprises investment advice, financial solutions, and capital markets access among corporate, institutional, and wealth management clients. The Corporate Center segment is involved in the services, group asset and liability management and non-core and legacy portfolio. The company was founded on June 29, 1998 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

