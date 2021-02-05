Kepler Capital Believes Teleperformance (TLPFY) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance (TLPFY) on February 3 and set a price target of EUR315.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $170.03, close to its 52-week high of $177.51.

Cerdan has an average return of 28.2% when recommending Teleperformance.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked #4535 out of 7271 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teleperformance is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $379.10.

Teleperformance’s market cap is currently $20.15B and has a P/E ratio of 56.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -18.30.

Teleperformance SE is a provider of outsourced customer experience management services. The company offers customer care solutions, technical support, customer acquisition services, digital solutions, analytics, and back-office services. The clients of Teleperformance’s services range over various industries, from telecoms and technology firms to the public and retail sectors. The largest service type by revenue, customer care, provides new product cross- and up-selling services, billing explanations and payment applications, technical assistance, complaint handling, and proactive outreach. Revenue by contact type is highly focused on inbound calls.