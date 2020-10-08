Kepler Capital Believes Teleperformance (TLPFY) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance (TLPFY) on October 6 and set a price target of EUR275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.35, close to its 52-week high of $159.25.

Girod has an average return of 48.8% when recommending Teleperformance.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6538 out of 6976 analysts.

Teleperformance has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $320.20.

Teleperformance’s market cap is currently $18.53B and has a P/E ratio of 52.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -17.04.

Teleperformance SE is a provider of outsourced customer experience management services. The company offers customer care solutions, technical support, customer acquisition services, digital solutions, analytics, and back-office services. The clients of Teleperformance’s services range over various industries, from telecoms and technology firms to the public and retail sectors. The largest service type by revenue, customer care, provides new product cross- and up-selling services, billing explanations and payment applications, technical assistance, complaint handling, and proactive outreach. Revenue by contact type is highly focused on inbound calls.