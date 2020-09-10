Kepler Capital Believes Teleperformance (TLPFY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on September 7, David Cerdan from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance (TLPFY), with a price target of EUR275.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $156.34, close to its 52-week high of $158.68.

Cerdan has an average return of 20.4% when recommending Teleperformance.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is ranked #5895 out of 6897 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleperformance with a $322.55 average price target, implying an 110.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 27, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR285.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $158.68 and a one-year low of $83.16. Currently, Teleperformance has an average volume of 2,230.

Teleperformance SE is a provider of outsourced customer experience management services. The company offers customer care solutions, technical support, customer acquisition services, digital solutions, analytics, and back-office services. The clients of Teleperformance’s services range over various industries, from telecoms and technology firms to the public and retail sectors. The largest service type by revenue, customer care, provides new product cross- and up-selling services, billing explanations and payment applications, technical assistance, complaint handling, and proactive outreach. Revenue by contact type is highly focused on inbound calls.