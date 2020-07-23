Kepler Capital Believes Teleperformance (TLPFY) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst David Cerdan maintained a Buy rating on Teleperformance (TLPFY) on November 5 and set a price target of EUR240.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $137.55, close to its 52-week high of $139.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Cerdan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.8% and a 49.3% success rate. Cerdan covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Healthineers AG, Koninklijke Philips, and Tecan Group AG.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teleperformance with a $277.80 average price target, which is a 99.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 20, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR270.00 price target.

Teleperformance SE is a provider of outsourced customer experience management services. The company offers customer care solutions, technical support, customer acquisition services, digital solutions, analytics, and back-office services. The clients of Teleperformance’s services range over various industries, from telecoms and technology firms to the public and retail sectors. The largest service type by revenue, customer care, provides new product cross- and up-selling services, billing explanations and payment applications, technical assistance, complaint handling, and proactive outreach. Revenue by contact type is highly focused on inbound calls.