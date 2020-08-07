Kepler Capital Believes Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie upgraded Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) to Buy today and set a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.87, close to its 52-week high of $50.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #3899 out of 6876 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Siemens Healthineers AG with a $50.78 average price target, implying a 3.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 3, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR52.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.95 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 511.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

