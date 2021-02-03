Kepler Capital Believes Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Still Has Room to Grow

Christine Brown- February 2, 2021, 9:25 PM EDT

Kepler Capital analyst William Mackie maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR51.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $53.95, close to its 52-week high of $54.70.

Mackie has an average return of 16.0% when recommending Siemens Healthineers AG.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is ranked #3509 out of 7261 analysts.

Siemens Healthineers AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $57.56, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report issued on January 19, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR54.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Siemens Healthineers AG’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.88 billion and net profit of $429 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.14 billion and had a net profit of $502 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.

Stay Ahead of Everyone Else

Get The Latest Stock News Alerts