Kepler Capital Believes Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) Still Has Room to Grow

Siemens Healthineers AG (SEMHF) received a Buy rating and a EUR46.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.05, close to its 52-week high of $54.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #7049 out of 7227 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Siemens Healthineers AG is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $53.73, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 7, Bernstein also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR48.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $54.61 and a one-year low of $33.40. Currently, Siemens Healthineers AG has an average volume of 251.

Siemens Healthineers AG operates as a holding company. The company intends to operate the digital services business. It operates through the following business segments: Imaging, Diagnotics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers diagnostic imaging products and a broad portfolio of advanced imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions. The Diagnostics segment offers products, services and solutions, including a broad array of testing applications, in the areas of laboratory, point of care and molecular diagnostics. The Advanced Therapies is a supplier of advanced therapy products, services and solutions to the therapy departments of healthcare providers. Siemens Healthineers was founded on December 1, 2017 and is headquartered in Erlangen, Germany.