Kepler Capital Believes Siemens Energy (SMEGF) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst Douglas Lindahl maintained a Buy rating on Siemens Energy (SMEGF) today and set a price target of EUR38.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $40.35, close to its 52-week high of $42.06.

According to TipRanks.com, Lindahl is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 3.5% and a 57.8% success rate. Lindahl covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A., Siemens AG, and Sulzer AG.

Siemens Energy has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.36, implying a -4.8% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

Siemens Energy AG is an engineering technology company. The company develops and provides solutions for industrial applications, power generation, transmission, wind energy technologies. It provides Integrated Electrification, Automation and Digital solutions for oil and marine industries, Re-powering solutions, Grid access, HVDC, MVDC, and other related services.