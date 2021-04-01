Kepler Capital Believes Siemens AG (SIEGY) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Siemens AG (SIEGY), with a price target of EUR145.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $82.30, close to its 52-week high of $84.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

Siemens AG has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $169.81.

Siemens AG’s market cap is currently $132.2B and has a P/E ratio of 26.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.50.

Siemens AG engages in the production and supply of systems for power generation, power transmission, and medical diagnosis. It operates through the following segments: Power & Gas, Energy Management, Building Technologies, Mobility, Digital Factory, Process Industries & Drives, Siemens Healthcare and Financial Services. The Power and Gas segment offers gas turbines, steam turbines, generators, compressors, power plant solutions, and power and process automation. The Energy Management segment covers high voltage products, low voltage power distribution, power transmission, smart grid solutions and services, transformers, medium voltage switchgear and devices, and energy automation. The Building Technologies segment comprises of automation technologies and services for commercial, industrial, and public buildings and infrastructures. The Mobility segment consists of passenger and freight transportation systems and solutions such as Siemens mobility, green mobility, mobility services, and road and rail solutions. The Digital Factory segment contains solutions such as automation systems, industrial controls, industrial communication, power supplies, electronic car powertrain systems, industry services, industry software, personal computer based automation, motion control, online support, and operator control and monitoring systems. The Process Industries and Drives segment offers standard and customized products, systems, solutions, and services to industry sectors. The Siemens Healthcare segment supplies products in medical imaging, laboratory diagnostics, and information technology solutions to healthcare industry. The Financial Services segment provides business to business financial solutions such as commercial finance, insurance, asset management, project and structured finance, venture capital, and treasury. Siemens was founded by Johann Georg Halske and Werner von Siemens on October 12, 1847 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.