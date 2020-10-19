Kepler Capital Believes Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Royal Ahold Delhaize (ADRNY) on October 12 and set a price target of EUR27.70. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $29.54, close to its 52-week high of $31.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 49.4% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Royal Ahold Delhaize is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $32.46.

Based on Royal Ahold Delhaize’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $19.1 billion and net profit of $693 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $16.32 billion and had a net profit of $334 million.

Royal Ahold Delhaize NV engages in the management and operation of supermarkets and e-commerce business. It operates through the following six segments: The U.S., The Netherlands, Belgium, Central & Southeastern Europe, Other Retail, and Global Support Office. The U.S. segment includes Stop & Shop, Food Lion, Giant & Martin’s, Hannaford, Giant Food and Peapod. The Netherlands segment consists of Albert Heijn, Etos, Gall & Gall, and bol.com. The Belgium segment handles the Delhaize operations in Belgium and Luxembourg. The Central & Southeastern Europe segment comprises of brands such as Albert, Alfa Beta, Mega Image, and Delhaize Serbia. The Other Retail segment includes the firm’s joint ventures. The Global Support Office segment represents global support office operations in the Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, and the United States. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Zaandam, the Netherlands.