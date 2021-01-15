Kepler Capital Believes Qiagen (QGEN) Still Has Room to Grow

Qiagen (QGEN) received a Buy rating and a EUR51.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Oliver Reinberg on January 12. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $53.19, close to its 52-week high of $55.27.

Reinberg has an average return of 5.9% when recommending Qiagen.

According to TipRanks.com, Reinberg is ranked #7049 out of 7227 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Qiagen with a $56.36 average price target.

Based on Qiagen’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $484 million and net profit of $16.91 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $383 million and had a GAAP net loss of $161 million.

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.