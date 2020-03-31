Kepler Capital Believes Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, Baptiste de Leudeville from Kepler Capital upgraded Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) to Buy, with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.03, close to its 52-week high of $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Leudeville is ranked #2715 out of 6216 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Paragon ID SA with a $38.56 average price target.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.