Kepler Capital Believes Paragon ID SA (PAGDF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report released yesterday, William Mackie from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Paragon ID SA (PAGDF), with a price target of EUR35.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $33.03, close to its 52-week high of $33.03.

According to TipRanks.com, Mackie is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -4.4% and a 34.4% success rate. Mackie covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Sulzer AG, Nordex, and ABB.

Paragon ID SA has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.91.

Paragon ID offers magnetic tickets, contactless tickets, RFID encoding, technical labels, security labels, NFC tags and other track and trace solutions.