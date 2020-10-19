Kepler Capital Believes Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Jon Cox maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) on October 12 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $117.90, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Cox is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 49.4% success rate. Cox covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Hermes International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Nestlé SA with a $125.65 average price target, which is a 6.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Bernstein also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $124.25 and a one-year low of $84.20. Currently, Nestlé SA has an average volume of 10.59K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.