Kepler Capital Believes Nestlé SA (NSRGF) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Nestlé SA (NSRGF) on October 6 and set a price target of CHF120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $118.00, close to its 52-week high of $124.25.

Girod has an average return of 9.2% when recommending Nestlé SA.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6538 out of 6976 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Nestlé SA is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $124.90, which is a 6.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on September 25, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a CHF123.00 price target.

Nestlé SA’s market cap is currently $344.2B and has a P/E ratio of 24.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -133.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 27 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care. It operates through the following segments: Zone EMENA, Zone Americas, Zone Asia, Oceania & Africa, Nestlé Waters, Nestlé Nutrition, and Other Businesses. The Other Business segment is comprised of Nespresso, Nestle Health Science and Nestle Skin Health. The company was founded by Henri Nestlé in 1866 and is headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland.