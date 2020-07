Kepler Capital Believes Neste (NTOIY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on September 11, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Neste (NTOIY), with a price target of EUR36.30. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.28, close to its 52-week high of $24.17.

Girod has an average return of 53.4% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6360 out of 6817 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Neste is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $48.79, implying a 108.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

Neste Corp. offers renewable products and solutions and oil products to a host of global markets. Its business is divided into various segments, including oil products, renewable products, and marketing and services. Oil products is the largest contributor of revenue; it caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products. Neste’s oil products business includes diesel fuels, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, and light and heavy fuel oils. Neste is heavily involved in the Baltic region with its network of service stations and refineries.