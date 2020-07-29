Kepler Capital Believes Neste (NTOIY) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on July 20, Bertrand Hodee from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Neste (NTOIY), with a price target of EUR36.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $23.28, close to its 52-week high of $24.17.

Hodee has an average return of 34.2% when recommending Neste.

According to TipRanks.com, Hodee is ranked #6652 out of 6817 analysts.

Neste has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.63, implying a 107.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 27, Berenberg Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR47.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Neste Corp. offers renewable products and solutions and oil products to a host of global markets. Its business is divided into various segments, including oil products, renewable products, and marketing and services. Oil products is the largest contributor of revenue; it caters to oil companies and businesses that market oil, lubricants, and fuel products. Neste’s oil products business includes diesel fuels, gasoline, aviation and marine fuels, and light and heavy fuel oils. Neste is heavily involved in the Baltic region with its network of service stations and refineries.