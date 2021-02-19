Kepler Capital Believes Mediobanca (MDIBY) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Benoit Petrarque maintained a Buy rating on Mediobanca (MDIBY) on November 25 and set a price target of EUR9.30. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.84, close to its 52-week high of $10.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Petrarque is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 81.8% success rate. Petrarque covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as SpareBank 1 Nord-Norge, Helgeland Sparebank, and Erste Group Bank AG.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Mediobanca is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $12.10.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Mediobanca’s market cap is currently $9.33B and has a P/E ratio of 13.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 0.94.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Mediobanca SpA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate and Investment Banking; Principal Investing; Consumer Banking; Wealth Management; and Holding Functions. The Corporate and Investment Banking segment comprises wholesale banking and specialty finance services which include lending, proprietary trading, factoring, and credit management to corporate clients. The Principal Investing segment engages in equity investments and holdings. The Consumer Banking segment provides retail clients consumer credit products, ranging from personal loans to salary-backed financing. The Wealth Management segment specializes in asset management services to affluent and private high net worth individuals. The Holding Functions segment manages the treasury and anti-money laundering departments as well as the staffing and administrative activities of the group. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.