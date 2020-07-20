Kepler Capital Believes Lundin Mining (LUNMF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on July 16, Ola Soedermark from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Lundin Mining (LUNMF), with a price target of SEK64.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $6.13, close to its 52-week high of $6.34.

Soedermark has an average return of 9.1% when recommending Lundin Mining.

According to TipRanks.com, Soedermark is ranked #2473 out of 6793 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Lundin Mining is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $6.10, a -2.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on July 9, Scotiabank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a C$8.75 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $6.34 and a one-year low of $2.82. Currently, Lundin Mining has an average volume of 72.67K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of LUNMF in relation to earlier this year.

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal and Sweden. It holds interest in the projects: Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.