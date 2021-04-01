Kepler Capital Believes ING Group (ING) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on ING Group (ING), with a price target of EUR13.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.23, close to its 52-week high of $12.76.

Girod has an average return of 55.0% when recommending ING Group.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on ING Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $13.36.

Based on ING Group’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $3.93 billion and net profit of $493 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $3.09 billion and had a net profit of $2 million.

ING Groep N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial institution with a strong European base. The company engages in offering banking, insurance and asset management services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises.