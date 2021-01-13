Kepler Capital Believes Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on January 11, Petter Haugen from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hoegh LNG Partners (HMLP), with a price target of NOK22.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.17, close to its 52-week high of $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 19.2% and a 68.5% success rate. Haugen covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Deutsche Post, Stolt-Nielsen, and DHT Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hoegh LNG Partners with a $12.50 average price target.

Based on Hoegh LNG Partners’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $35.91 million and net profit of $19.48 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $36.98 million and had a net profit of $13.7 million.

Höegh LNG Partners LP own and operates floating storage and re?gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace. The Joint Venture FSRUs segment deals with financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating lease related to the Hoegh Gallant. The company was founded on April 28, 2014 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.