Kepler Capital Believes Hermes International (HESAF) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst Arnaud Girod maintained a Buy rating on Hermes International (HESAF) on March 30 and set a price target of EUR950.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $1118.92, close to its 52-week high of $1193.25.

Girod has an average return of 10.8% when recommending Hermes International.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod is ranked #6272 out of 7413 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Hermes International is a Hold with an average price target of $1058.73, implying a -5.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on March 15, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR1073.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1193.25 and a one-year low of $617.00. Currently, Hermes International has an average volume of 189.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches. The company was founded by Thierry Hermès on June 1, 1938 and is headquartered in Paris, France.