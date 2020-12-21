Kepler Capital Believes Hermes International (HESAF) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on December 8, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Hermes International (HESAF), with a price target of EUR920.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $1045.04, close to its 52-week high of $1089.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Girod has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -2.6% and a 49.2% success rate. Girod covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Coca-Cola European Partners, Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Hermes International with a $1034.30 average price target, implying a -1.7% downside from current levels. In a report issued on December 7, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR924.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $1089.00 and a one-year low of $546.74. Currently, Hermes International has an average volume of 178.

Hermès International SCA engages in the provision of textiles and apparel. Its activities include manufacturing, sale, and distribution of apparel products, such as leather goods and saddlery; ready-to-wear clothing; footwear; belts; gloves; hats; silk and textiles; jewelry; furniture; wallpaper; interior fabrics; tableware; perfumes; and watches. The company was founded by Thierry Hermès on June 1, 1938 and is headquartered in Paris, France.