Kepler Capital Believes Glanbia (GLAPF) Still Has Room to Grow

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Nordby maintained a Buy rating on Glanbia (GLAPF) yesterday and set a price target of EUR13.50. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.30, close to its 52-week high of $12.85.

Nordby has an average return of 7.1% when recommending Glanbia.

According to TipRanks.com, Nordby is ranked #3131 out of 6803 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Glanbia with a $14.15 average price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $12.85 and a one-year low of $9.30. Currently, Glanbia has an average volume of 399.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Glanbia Plc engages in the manufacture and distribution of dairy and nutritional ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, Glanbia Ireland, and All Other. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells performance nutrition products. The Glanbia Nutritionals segment manufactures and sells cheese, dairy and non-dairy nutritional ingredients. The Glanbia Ireland segment manufactures and sells cheese and dairy ingredients, and a range of consumer products from farm inputs. The All other segment includes both the results of other equity accounted investees who manufacture and sell cheese and dairy ingredients and unallocated corporate costs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Kilkenny, Ireland.