Kepler Capital Believes Ferrari (RACE) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson upgraded Ferrari (RACE) to Buy on December 2 and set a price target of EUR200.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $215.35, close to its 52-week high of $215.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.0% and a 47.9% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Peugeot.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ferrari with a $231.17 average price target, a 7.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 17, Merrill Lynch also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Ferrari’s market cap is currently $52.69B and has a P/E ratio of 66.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -229.89.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.