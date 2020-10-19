Kepler Capital Believes Ferrari (RACE) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on October 12, Michael Raab from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Ferrari (RACE), with a price target of EUR170.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $192.52, close to its 52-week high of $199.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Raab is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.2% and a 48.0% success rate. Raab covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Ferrari has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $215.75, implying a 12.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 2, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $209.00 price target.

Based on Ferrari’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $571 million and net profit of $8.94 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $984 million and had a net profit of $182 million.

Ferrari NV is a holding company. It manufactures luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One. The company was founded by Enzo Anselmo Ferrari in 1939 and is headquartered in Maranello, Italy.

