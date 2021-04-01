Kepler Capital Believes Exor (EXXRF) Won’t Stop Here

In a report issued on March 30, Arnaud Girod from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Exor (EXXRF), with a price target of EUR82.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $85.40, close to its 52-week high of $87.59.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Exor is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.89, a 20.0% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR92.00 price target.

Exor’s market cap is currently $19.2B and has a P/E ratio of -23.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -0.76.

EXOR NV is a holding company, which invests in companies primarily in the reinsurance sector, automotive industry, agricultural equipment, construction equipment, commercial vehicles, and professional football. It operettas through the following segments: Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), CNH Industrial, Ferrari, PartnerRe, and Juventus. The FCA segment deals with designing, engineering, manufacturing, distributing, and selling vehicles, components, and production systems worldwide. The CNH Industrial segment implements design, manufacturing, distribution, commercial, and financial activities in international markets. The Ferrari segment produces luxury performance sports cars. The PartnerRe segment provides non-life, and life and health reinsurance. The Juventus segment refers to the management of a professional football team. The company was founded on September 30, 2015 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, Netherlands.