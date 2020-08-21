Kepler Capital Believes Deutsche Post (DPSGY) Won’t Stop Here

Deutsche Post (DPSGY) received a Buy rating and a EUR33.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Petter Haugen on January 16. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $45.33, close to its 52-week high of $45.52.

Haugen has an average return of 2.3% when recommending Deutsche Post.

According to TipRanks.com, Haugen is ranked #5870 out of 6893 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Deutsche Post is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $45.97, a 2.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 6, Warburg Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR39.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $45.52 and a one-year low of $20.14. Currently, Deutsche Post has an average volume of 103.4K.

Deutsche Post AG engages in the provision of mail and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP), Express, Global Forwarding, Freight, Supply Chain, and Corporate Center or Other. The PeP segment handles both domestic and international mail and is a specialist in dialogue marketing, nationwide press distribution services, and all the electronic services associated with mail delivery. The Express segment offers courier and express services to business customers. The Global Forwarding Freight segment involves the carriage of goods by rail, road, air, and sea. The Supply Chain segment provides warehousing, managed transport, and value-added services. The Corporate Center or Other segment covers global business services, corporate center, non-operating activities, and other business activities. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Bonn, Germany.