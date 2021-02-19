Kepler Capital Believes Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP) Still Has Room to Grow

In a report issued on December 2, Markus Borge Heiberg from Kepler Capital maintained a Buy rating on Coca-Cola European Partners (CCEP), with a price target of EUR43.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $52.81, close to its 52-week high of $57.11.

According to TipRanks.com, Heiberg is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 58.6% success rate. Heiberg covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Anheuser-Busch Inbev Sa, Hermes International, and Royal Ahold Delhaize.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Coca-Cola European Partners with a $54.02 average price target, which is a 1.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 12, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $75.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Coca-Cola European Partners’ market cap is currently $24.02B and has a P/E ratio of 40.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -4.06.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Coca-Cola European Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following brands: Coca-Cola, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Light, Coke Zero, Coca-Cola Life, Fanta, and Sprite. It also offers energy drinks, waters, juices, sports drinks, and ready-to-drink teas. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More on CCEP: