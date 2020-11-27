Kepler Capital Believes Carbios SA (COOSF) Won’t Stop Here

Kepler Capital analyst Christian Faitz maintained a Buy rating on Carbios SA (COOSF) on November 25 and set a price target of EUR46.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $44.50, close to its 52-week high of $50.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Faitz is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 44.0% success rate. Faitz covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Wacker Chemie AG, Clariant AG, and LANXESS.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Carbios SA with a $54.80 average price target.

The company has a one-year high of $50.00 and a one-year low of $7.70. Currently, Carbios SA has an average volume of 1,266.

Carbios SA specializes in developing industrial bio-process for the recycling of plastic waste and the production of the biopolymer. The company creates a new generation of fully biodegradable plastics with a controlled lifespan, a process enabling infinite biorecycling of plastic waste (PET) and a new biological pathway to produce biosourced polymers. It uses Biodegradation; Biorecycling and Bioproduction techniques.