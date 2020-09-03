Kepler Capital Believes Autoliv (ALV) Still Has Room to Grow

Autoliv (ALV) received a Buy rating and a $70.00 price target from Kepler Capital analyst Thomas Besson on September 1. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $79.85, close to its 52-week high of $87.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Besson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 44.6% success rate. Besson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, and Daimler.

Autoliv has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $70.11.

The company has a one-year high of $87.01 and a one-year low of $38.16. Currently, Autoliv has an average volume of 481.7K.

Autoliv, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety. The company was founded by Lennart Lindblad in 1953 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.